Pateros Creek Brewing to close doors ...

Pateros Creek Brewing to close doors April 1

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that the brewery at 242 N. College Ave. has announced plans to close April 1, citing rising rents. The higher rents are driven by a $9 million remodeling project on the block where Pateros Creek is located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Mar 13 widowspider44 45
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud Mar 11 Makeday 1
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar 2 Landlord 50
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan '17 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan '17 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan '17 guyLooking4windsh... 3
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC