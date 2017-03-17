Pateros Creek Brewing to close doors April 1
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that the brewery at 242 N. College Ave. has announced plans to close April 1, citing rising rents. The higher rents are driven by a $9 million remodeling project on the block where Pateros Creek is located.
