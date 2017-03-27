Old Town Car Show Coming to Downtown Fort Collins in May
The 2017 annual Old Town Car Show presented by Nelsen's Auto Tech Center & Heilbrun's NAPA will hit downtown Fort Collins on Saturday, May 20th. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be hundreds of great hot rods, vintage cars and classic trucks on display in Downtown Fort Collins.
