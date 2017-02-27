News Release from Workforce Center

The Young Entrepreneur Tournament is a four consecutive Saturday series that inspires and teaches participants to develop their ideas into functioning business plans. Each participant will have the opportunity to pitch their business plan in a "Shark Tank" styled format with community business owners and compete for $2,000 in prize money! Participants will be led by Charisse Bowen, a successful entrepreneur and former director of Colorado State University's Institute for Entrepreneurship, to discover, compete, and win! The tournament will meet from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays April 1st through April 22nd at the Larimer County Workforce Center, 200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins CO.

