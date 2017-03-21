Murder suspect's attorney seeks more ...

Murder suspect's attorney seeks more time to discuss possible plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

A judge continued the case of a Fort Collins man facing first-degree murder charges on Monday as the man's defense attorney asked for more time to negotiate a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Journey Homes (Nov '14) Mar 18 Lula 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Mar 13 widowspider44 45
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud Mar 11 Makeday 1
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar 2 Landlord 50
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan '17 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan '17 ChangeYourPerception 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC