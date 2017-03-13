Merino projects close to construction
After six years of research, negotiation, more research, and scrapping all of the research to start all over, the town of Merino is about to actually start construction on its new water and sewer projects. The three projects - installing a new water supply tank, building a new water treatment facility, and relocating and improving its wastewater evaporation ponds at a total cost of about $2.3 million - are waiting for final funding approval from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mon
|widowspider44
|45
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan '17
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC