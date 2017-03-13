Merino projects close to construction

Merino projects close to construction

After six years of research, negotiation, more research, and scrapping all of the research to start all over, the town of Merino is about to actually start construction on its new water and sewer projects. The three projects - installing a new water supply tank, building a new water treatment facility, and relocating and improving its wastewater evaporation ponds at a total cost of about $2.3 million - are waiting for final funding approval from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

