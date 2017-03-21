Legislature OKs larger payments for people wrongly sent to prison

A year after former Grand Valley resident Robert Dewey was exonerated in a murder case that kept him imprisoned for 18 years, the Colorado Legislature in 2013 passed a law to compensate people who were convicted of crimes they did not commit. Under that law, such people could receive up to $70,000 for each year they spent time in prison, money that goes out in annual payments.

