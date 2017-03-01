Larimer County jail deputy charged, r...

Larimer County jail deputy charged, resigns in wake of internal investigation into inmate disturb...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Larimer County Sheriff Jim Alderden keeps watch on a group of prisoners in one of the detention areas at the overcrowded jail in Fort Collins. A 10-year Larimer County jail deputy has been charged with a misdemeanor and resigned following an internal investigation into a January disturbance among inmates at the facility that found she misused a public court database to find a victim's personal information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 12 hr Kacy W 40
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 13 Joshua 1
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan '17 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan '17 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan '17 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan '17 Harlow 14
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC