Jared Polis town hall meetings draw nearly 2,000 people

Rep. Jared Polis joins veterans, servicemembers and aspiring recruits to call on Congress and President Barack Obama to move forward with immigration reform at the U.S. Capitol November 12, 2014 in Washington, D.C. U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Boulder, held a pair of town hall meetings Sunday in northern Colorado that drew nearly 2,000 people who wanted to talk about their concerns about health care, climate change and public lands. They also asked him what they can do to make a difference.

