Human Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Fort Collins

Last week, a suspect was booked into the Larimer County Jail, following an investigation that indicated his involvement of trafficking women in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division, the Larimer County District Attorney's Office, and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force in Denver had been working on investigating this specific case for two years, and finally arrested 32-year-old Durrell S. Bumphus on March 8. Authorities began looking into the case in January of 2015, after receiving information from the Safe Streets Task Force regarding human trafficking happening in Fort Collins.

