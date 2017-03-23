Hip-hop artist Qbala offers encouragement to Lafayette's Justice High students
Fort Collins-based rapper Qbala, also known as Kalhie Quinones, performs during an inspirational talk Thursday at Justice High School in Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|8 hr
|everettsmom
|2
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|8 hr
|everettsmom
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 23
|Jennifer B
|47
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC