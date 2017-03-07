Fort Collins to pay $150,000 to Chica...

Fort Collins to pay $150,000 to Chicago school teacher after obstruction arrest

The city of Fort Collins has agreed to pay a school teacher $150,000 after a police officer entered his home without consent and peppered sprayed him in the face. The settlement agreement was reached in February, before Enan Joe Heneghan filed a lawsuit against the city.

