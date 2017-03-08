Fort Collins pays $150,000 in police misconduct settlement
Fort Collins city officials settled a $150,000 lawsuit last month filed by a man claiming a Fort Collins police officer illegally entered his home and pepper sprayed him, according to an attorney involved with the settlement.
