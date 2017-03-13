Fort Collins Holding Contest for Mural Artists to Paint Transformers
The City of Fort Collins' Art in Public Places Program is looking to commission artists to paint transformer boxes around town. Could that be you? Fort Collins loves murals like Loveland loves sculptures .
