First driver-less vehicle bill in Colorado headed to Senate debate
An autonomous vehicle is parked for its test drive in Singapore Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. The world's first self-driving taxis, operated by nuTonomy, an autonomous vehicle software startup, will be picking up passengers in Singapore starting Thursday, Aug. 25. The service will start small - six cars now, growing to a dozen by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Lula
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 13
|widowspider44
|45
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC