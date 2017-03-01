Deficient Fort Collins/Greeley roads ...

Deficient Fort Collins/Greeley roads cost drivers nearly $1,400 per year

Fort Morgan Times

Roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack some desirable safety features cost Colorado motorists a total of $6.8 billion statewide annually - $1,396 per driver in the Northern Colorado area - due to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays. Increased investment in transportation improvements at the local, state and federal levels could relieve traffic congestion, improve road, bridge and transit conditions, boost safety, and support long-term economic growth in Colorado, according to a new report released today by TRIP, a Washington, DC based national transportation organization.

Fort Collins, CO

