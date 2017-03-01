Daily Record: Loveland police calls Feb. 27-28, 2017
3:22 a.m. In the 400 block of North Madison Avenue, a 32-year-old Loveland man on three warrants, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, driving under suspension, possession of an illegal weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|5 hr
|Kacy W
|40
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan '17
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Harlow
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC