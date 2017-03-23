Craft distilleries are making their m...

Craft distilleries are making their mark in Colorado. Here's the proof: Whiskey, gin, rum and more

The driving force behind Colorado's robust craft distilling scene - now 80-plus strong - is whiskey. Sparked by the mash-recycling moonshiners at Stranahan's who forged Colorado's first microdistillery more than 13 years ago, Colorado has become the birthplace of Rocky Mountain Whiskey, a hand-crafted movement injecting youthful vigor into the centuries-old whiskey business.

