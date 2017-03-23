CBRE Hotels Arranges Sale Of The Resi...

CBRE Hotels Arranges Sale Of The Residence Inn And Courtyard Fort Collins, CO

CBRE Hotels announced that it has arranged the sale of a 113-room Residence Inn and 112-room Courtyard located at 1127 & 1200 Oakridge Drive in Fort Collins, Colorado for an undisclosed price. CBRE Hotels' Mark Darrington and Larry Kaplan, senior vice presidents in Denver, represented the seller, California-based Southwest Value Partners, in this transaction.

