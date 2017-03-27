Brickbat: Getting Off Easy
Officials in Fort Collins, Colorado, have agreed to pay $150,000 to a man who was pepper-sprayed, pulled out of his home and arrested for obstruction after he refused an officer's demand to step outside to talk to him. The officer had responded to a call of loud music.
