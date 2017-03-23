Boulder County commissioners approve 'strongest possible protections' for new oil, gas regulations
A drilling operation is seen near Weld County Road 5 and Colo. 66 between Longmont and Mead on Feb. 14. Boulder County's updated regulations for oil and gas development in unincorporated parts of the county are available for viewing online, as part of the staff report for Thursday's meeting on the county's oil and gas development web page: ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|21 hr
|Jennifer B
|47
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC