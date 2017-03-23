Before the Aggie: Fort Collins Fire P...

Before the Aggie: Fort Collins Fire Paves Way for Downtown Venue

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

If you've ever wondered why the exterior of the venue at 204 S. College Ave. doesn't look like the turn-of-the-century buildings in Old Town, it's because the original structure burned down in the 1950s. Here's a little background: Denver Westword cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz lays out the pre-live music days of the Aggie pretty well in a comic strip [ see it here ], which explains how the Aggie opened as a movie theater back in the 1950s .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 13 hr Jennifer B 47
Journey Homes (Nov '14) Mar 18 Lula 4
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud Mar 11 Makeday 1
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar 2 Landlord 50
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan '17 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan '17 ChangeYourPerception 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,151 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC