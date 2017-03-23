Before the Aggie: Fort Collins Fire Paves Way for Downtown Venue
If you've ever wondered why the exterior of the venue at 204 S. College Ave. doesn't look like the turn-of-the-century buildings in Old Town, it's because the original structure burned down in the 1950s. Here's a little background: Denver Westword cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz lays out the pre-live music days of the Aggie pretty well in a comic strip [ see it here ], which explains how the Aggie opened as a movie theater back in the 1950s .
