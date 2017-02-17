Water board tacitly OKs NISP change
The Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District's board of directors decided Tuesday to not object to a plan to move the proposed Galeton Reservoir from its original site. Galeton is part of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District's controversial Northern Integrated Supply Project, which would use water from the Cache la Poudre and South Platte rivers to irrigate, provide domestic water, and bolster the Poudre through Fort Collins.
