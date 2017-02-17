'Valve turners' object to Sonnenberg ...

'Valve turners' object to Sonnenberg bill

This week, the environmental group Climate Direct Action is prompting its supporters to hold "house parties" around the nation to hear from "valve turners," what the group calls the next wave of action against oil and gas pipelines. The house parties are intended to raise money for the legal defense of five individuals, who aren't identified, who shut off the emergency valves for "major tar sands pipelines" in the U.S. last October and shut down 15 percent of the oil used in a day.

