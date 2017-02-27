VA mobile clinic contract renewed

VA mobile clinic contract renewed

Paul Roberts , Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center director, and Sam House , Cheyenne VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer, met with area veterans at the Sterling VFW post Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, for a town hall meeting. Paul Roberts, the director of the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, visited with Sterling area veterans Thursday at a town hall meeting at the Sterling VFW Post.

