Two seriously hurt in Ft. Collins shooting
Police said the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Worthington Avenue a little before 10:30 p.m. Officers didn't provide any details about the shooting but said two people were transported to an area hospital with "serious" injuries. Police said there was no danger to the public.
