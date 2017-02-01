Transforming the Urban Landscape: An Interview with Artist Rafael Lopez
Rafael Lopez is an award-winning children's book illustrator and muralist with studios in San Diego, CA, and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Community Mural in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado painted in 2011 with the community of Fort Collins and the students from 'Imaginantes,' a program by the Poudre Library System which invites students to participate in the arts every summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Wed
|jojo913
|28
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC