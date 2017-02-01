Transforming the Urban Landscape: An Interview with Artist Rafael Lopez

Rafael Lopez is an award-winning children's book illustrator and muralist with studios in San Diego, CA, and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Community Mural in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado painted in 2011 with the community of Fort Collins and the students from 'Imaginantes,' a program by the Poudre Library System which invites students to participate in the arts every summer.

