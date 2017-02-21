Tolmar expands more into Windsor, pla...

Tolmar expands more into Windsor, plans for 300 employees by early 2019

Officials with Tolmar, a Fort Collins-based pharmaceutical manufacturing and development company, are looking to hire 60 positions in the company. Some of those opens positions, said Tolmar CEO Mike Duncan, will work in Windsor as a part of the company's expansion into the town.

