The Pimps Of Joytime Announce New Album & Accompanying Tour
Brooklyn dance-rock outfit The Pimps Of Joytime are gearing up to release their latest studio album, Third Wall Chronicles , on March 24 via Sugar Road Records. The band will headline venerable West Coast venues this month and next before heading to the East Coast.
