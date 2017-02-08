Suspect in 46 Burglaries Arrested in ...

Suspect in 46 Burglaries Arrested in Fort Collins

A suspect has been arrested following a six-month burglary spree that cost local businesses at least $25,000 in damage and property loss. Fort Collins Police arrested 35-year-old Gary Baumann Friday for his involvement in a series of commercial burglaries between August 2016 and January 2017.

