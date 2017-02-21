Sterling Infosystems Acquires Tandem Select
Sterling Infosystems Inc., a major background screening company, has announced that it has acquired Tandem Select, a leading background screening company based in Fort Collins, Colo. The acquisition brings together two of 2011's Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Feb 13
|SLYD
|35
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan '17
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Harlow
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC