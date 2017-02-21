Sterling Infosystems Acquires Tandem ...

Sterling Infosystems Acquires Tandem Select

Sterling Infosystems Inc., a major background screening company, has announced that it has acquired Tandem Select, a leading background screening company based in Fort Collins, Colo. The acquisition brings together two of 2011's Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies.

