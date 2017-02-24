Southwest Chief Commission bill to ex...

Southwest Chief Commission bill to explore Front Range rail service passes Colorado senate

Read more: Denver Post

The commission charged with rescuing Amtrak's troubled Southwest Chief route through southeast Colorado won a victory Thursday as lawmakers in the state senate passed a bill to extend its life and expand its mission to explore passenger rail service along the Front Range. The legislation, officials say, was passed by a 24 to 11 vote.

