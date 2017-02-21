Rules Against Bare Breasts Reinforce ...

Rules Against Bare Breasts Reinforce Stereotypes About Women, Judge Says

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Switched

Women in Fort Collins, Colorado, are a little freer now that a federal judge has halted an ordinance prohibiting the public baring of female breasts. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson granted an injunction on Wednesday, writing that the municipal ordinance discriminated against women and reinforced negative stereotypes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 15 hr rachgrass 37
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 13 Joshua 1
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan '17 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan '17 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan '17 Harlow 14
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC