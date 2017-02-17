Robotic Big Area Additive Manufacturing

The R-BAAM cell from Wolf Robotics is ideal for producing titanium aerospace parts and low volume, complex parts that can replace traditional, high cost, design-constrained castings in the steel casting sector. Ideal for producing titanium aerospace parts and low volume, complex parts that can replace traditional, high cost, design-constrained castings in the steel casting sector, the innovative Robotic Big Area Additive Manufacturing cell from Wolf Robotics uses Power Wave Surface Tension Transfer in a multi-meter build envelope with a multi-feedstock system that features both a laser powder and a laser hot-wire process for steel and titanium materials.

