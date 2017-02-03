Rapper Big Pooh Has Some Advice For Classic Hip Hop Heads

In a 2015 Facebook post, Rapper Big Pooh lamented the question, "How do you feel about the current state of Hip Hop?," one he routinely gets asked, given his veteran MC status. The Little Brother alum just wrapped up a nationwide tour with The Beatnuts and Termanology , but during one particular tour stop in Fort Collins, Colorado, he was able to articulate exactly what he meant by that post and provided a suggestion to improve the Hip Hop landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.