PVH's expanded emergency department to open Feb. 26

UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital is providing a sneak peek on Saturday, Feb. 11, of its expanded 64-bed emergency department, orthopedics unit and laboratory that will open Feb. 26. The new 64-bed emergency department at UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins is slated to open Feb. 26. Courtesy UCHealth/Kati Blocker. The hospital's three-story, 185,000-square-foot expansion at 1024 Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, includes a retail pharmacy, a rooftop helipad and a patient and visitor parking lot.

