PVH's expanded emergency department to open Feb. 26
UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital is providing a sneak peek on Saturday, Feb. 11, of its expanded 64-bed emergency department, orthopedics unit and laboratory that will open Feb. 26. The new 64-bed emergency department at UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins is slated to open Feb. 26. Courtesy UCHealth/Kati Blocker. The hospital's three-story, 185,000-square-foot expansion at 1024 Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, includes a retail pharmacy, a rooftop helipad and a patient and visitor parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Thu
|MrsFoxx
|30
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC