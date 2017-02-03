PHOTOS: Naturalization ceremony in Fort Collins
Citizenship candidates from 13 countries take the Oath of Allegiance and become U.S. citizens at Dunn Elementary, an International Baccalaureate World School, in Fort Collins, Colorado, Friday, February 03, 2017. Citizenship candidates from 13 countries take the Oath of Allegiance and become U.S. citizens at Dunn Elementary, an International Baccalaureate World School, in Fort Collins, Colorado, Friday, February 03, 2017.
