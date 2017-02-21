News Release from Treasury

News Release from Treasury

Both the first half and second half payment coupons were mailed with the original tax notice in January. For your convenience and to avoid waiting in lines, please mail your payment to P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522.

