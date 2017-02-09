News Release from Natural Resources
"CSI: Critter Scene Investigations" Become a wildlife detective with Larimer County naturalists as you hunt for clues and signs of animal activity at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, located just west of Fort Collins off County Road 38E. In this family-friendly program, you'll hear the stories behind animals' everyday lives as you learn to read scats, tracks and signs.
