New efforts launched to change Colorado's Open Records Act

A Democratic senator is trying again to modernize Colorado's Open Records Act with a bill that would require government agencies to release public records in searchable data formats, like Excel spreadsheets, that are easy for the public to analyze. A similar bill submitted last year by Sen. John Kefalas of Fort Collins died in a GOP-led Senate committee over concerns about costs to government agencies and their ability to permanently redact sensitive or private information from requested records.

