Mill House Apartments in Fort Collins sell for $13.6M
The Mill House Apartments in Fort Collins' Downtown River District has sold for $13.6 million, or $251,852 per unit. The 54-unit high-end apartments were constructed in 2015 by Fort Collins developers Jon Prouty of Lagunita Cos., Alex Schuman of Schuman Cos.
