Man, woman and boy wounded in Fort Collins shooting
A man, woman and boy were wounded late Tuesday in a Fort Collins shooting that police say happened during an altercation between two groups. Investigators say the shooting happened just before midnight on the 2700 block of Worthington Avenue, just south of the Colorado State University campus.
