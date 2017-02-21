Here are the key things to know about...

Here are the key things to know about Uber's ties to the self-driving startup accused of stealing Google's technology Google's self-driving-car company Waymo filed an explosive lawsuit Thursday, alleging that Uber has used intellectual property stolen from Google in order to jump start its self-driving-car efforts. The allegedly stolen technology revolves around the "lidar" sensor - a key component of self-driving cars that uses lasers to map the surrounding environment.

