Great Plates of Downtown 2017: Bank on Some Fantastic Deals to Help the Food Bank for Larimer County
In 2016, the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association's ' Great Plates ' event raised over $87,000 for the Food Bank for Larimer County. The 2017 event is coming up, and they have a lofty goal of $90,000! You love to eat, so make plans to enjoy great food for a great cause! 'Great Plates of Downtown 2017' is coming up March 1-14 in Downtown Fort Collins.
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Feb 13
|SLYD
|35
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan '17
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Harlow
|14
