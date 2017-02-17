Government StateInfrastructure tested as region grows 77
Colorado's already-strained infrastructure could be further tested, as some experts expect the state's population to grow from 5.4 million to 8 million in the next 20 years. Most of the influx will likely be along the Front Range, and growth projections mean transportation and stormwater entities have started addressing shortcomings today to meet tomorrow's demands.
