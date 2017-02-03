Ft Collins: 1 killed in car vs. pedes...

Ft Collins: 1 killed in car vs. pedestrian crash

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 3:29PM MST expiring February 3 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 7:51PM MST expiring February 3 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 3:29PM MST expiring February 3 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 11:41PM MST expiring February 2 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Crowley, Kiowa While details about what caused the crash remain unknown at this time, Fort Collins Police Services Sergeant Matt Johnson said the driver remained at the scene was working with investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Feb 1 jojo913 28
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan 19 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan 19 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 12 Harlow 14
opiates (Jun '14) Dec '16 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC