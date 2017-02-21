Free fix for outdoor cats in Loveland
The Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay/Neuter Clinic trapped cats from this colony in Loveland, spayed or neutered them and then returned them to their outdoor home as part of an effort to sterilize 1,400 cats in Loveland and Windsor with a grant from PetSmart Charities.
