Fort Collins police officer cleared in shooting of man with pellet gun

18 hrs ago

The Larimer County District Attorney's Office says a man shot by a Fort Collins police officer while holding a pellet gun was attempting "suicide by cop." The Coloradoan reports 25-year-old Austin Snodgrass was shot outside a home Jan. 21 .

