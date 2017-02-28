Fort Collins man arrested after deck fire uncovers marijuana in garage
A Fort Collins man has been arrested after a fire at his home uncovered marijuana and marijuana concentrates stored in a garage, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Jason David Heimann, 40, turned himself in at the Larimer County Jail on Saturday.
