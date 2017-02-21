Fort Collins agrees to NISP talks wit...

Fort Collins agrees to NISP talks with Northern Water

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

City council members still do not support the Northern Integrated Supply Project, but have shifted away from blanket opposition and agreed to work with Northern Water to look for solutions to concerns Fort Collins has with the reservoir project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 1 hr Dawn 36
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 13 Joshua 1
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan '17 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan '17 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan '17 Harlow 14
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC