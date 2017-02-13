Fire burns 150 acres near Fossil Creek Reservoir
Flames burned about 150 acres of grassland in Fossil Creek Reservoir natural area near the intersection of Timberline and Carpenter roads in southeast Fort Collins on Friday, according to Poudre Fire Authority.
